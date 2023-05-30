Celebrating the achievements of NC Manufacturing Institute graduates

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC recently attended the commencement ceremony honoring the exceptional achievements of the Spring graduates from the NC Manufacturing Institute (NCMI) program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Kendall Henderson, Director of Business Services, was asked to speak during the commencement.

“When I touched down at the EDC seven years ago and I heard about NCMI, I couldn’t believe a program like this existed,” said Henderson. “To know that you can go through this free program and come out on the other side in just eight short weeks as a CPT with a national manufacturing certificate is just incredible. NCMI is my highest and best recommendation to employers and it always will be.”

The NC Manufacturing Institute plays a pivotal role in providing valuable training and educational opportunities for aspiring professionals in the manufacturing sector. By equipping them with essential skills, knowledge, and industry-relevant expertise, these graduates have gained a solid foundation for their future success.

”As graduates of the North Carolina Manufacturing Institute, you’re joining an elite family of people who have purposely prepared themselves to be in manufacturing and are making great choices for their future career,” said Craig Lamb, VP of Corporate & Continuing Education with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

