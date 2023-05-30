PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer...
No Swim Advisory in effect for cove on Lake Norman

Latest News

A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state.
1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state
The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the Rowan County Administration...
Social justice groups to hold event June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Wear Orange Weekend
A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
Gas prices in Charlotte and across the state climbed over the last week.
Charlotte gas prices remain virtually unchanged over past week
Pride month merchandise is displayed at a Target store Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville,...
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash