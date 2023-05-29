PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Kevin Davis Eby
Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm
After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
CMPD officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say
Crash off Carmel Road leaves one dead

Latest News

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach
You will be able to get your ticket for a chance to win the custom-built home in July, but...
Dozens of brick masons partner to help St. Jude Dream Home take shape
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony