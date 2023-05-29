Storms possible through mid-week, warmer temps coming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Memorial Day: Patchy a.m. fog……Warmer, a few showers/T’storms

Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer with highs around 70, and chances for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Highest rain chances will be in the mountains, especially in the morning hours.

We are dealing with some areas of fog and light rain this morning across the area. pic.twitter.com/NYQTkzWl6s — Eric Garlick (@EricGarlickwx) May 29, 2023

Tuesday is looking warmer yet with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s.

Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

-Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.