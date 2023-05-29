Storms possible through mid-week, warmer temps coming
The highest rain chances Monday will be in the mountains.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
- Memorial Day: Patchy a.m. fog……Warmer, a few showers/T’storms
- Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm.
Monday will be a few degrees warmer with highs around 70, and chances for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Highest rain chances will be in the mountains, especially in the morning hours.
Tuesday is looking warmer yet with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s.
Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.
The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.
-Meteorologist Eric Garlick
