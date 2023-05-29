PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Storms possible through mid-week, warmer temps coming

The highest rain chances Monday will be in the mountains.
Today's high temperatures
Today's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)
By Eric Garlick
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

  • Memorial Day: Patchy a.m. fog……Warmer, a few showers/T’storms
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer with highs around 70, and chances for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Highest rain chances will be in the mountains, especially in the morning hours.

Tuesday is looking warmer yet with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s.

Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

-Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis Eby
Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
CMPD officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say
Crash off Carmel Road leaves one dead
After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School

Latest News

Holiday weekend forecast
Seasonal temperatures to return by the end of the week
Seasonal temperatures to return by the end of the week
Rain chances for the next 12 hours
Cloudy, wet and cool holiday weekend expected
Tracking today's threats
First Alert Weather Day: Get ready for a chilly, wet Memorial Day weekend