Passenger recounts Charlotte bus shooting that left driver, suspect hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a week after a shooting left two people hurt on a bus in southwest Charlotte, passengers who witnessed the incident are still shaken.

Josh Davis was aboard the CATS bus on May 18 when shots rang out on Outlets Boulevard.

Eleven days later, he remains aware of the danger he was in.

“I almost couldn’t have been here,” he said. “[Just] because of something stupid that was going on.”

The incident unfolder when another passenger, 22-year-old Omarri Shariff Tobias, threatened to shoot the bus driver. In response to the threat, the driver pulled a gun of his own, and shot Tobias.

Tobias returned fire, sending both men to the hospital. He was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Davis, who along with a woman were the only other passengers on the bus, was on his way to work when the shots were fired.

The incident marks one of the more recent instances of violence on CATS-operated transportation. Exactly two weeks earlier, on May 4, a man was stabbed on a train car, and was taken to the hospital with what Medic described as life-threatening injuries.

Last week, CATS released videos of both the stabbing and shooting.

In a press conference on May 24, CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle claimed the transit system is on the road to improvement.

“I have seen CATS make improvements, sometimes that gets lost in these incidents, but I am encouraged that CATS is moving forward in small and big ways every day,” Cagle said during the presser. “This is fixable. We’re moving forward.”

