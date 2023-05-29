PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
No Swim Advisory in effect for cove on Lake Norman

About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer line on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A No Swim Advisory has been issued for a cove on Lake Norman on Fiesta Place in Cornelius, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer line on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle.

Crews were able to stop the spill accidentally caused by a contractor, according to Charlotte Water.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

If you suspect a sewage spill, call 311 or 704-336-7600.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

