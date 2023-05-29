Next few days unsettled, 80s returning toward end of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon/evening hours.

Monday will still be well below average (~10°) and we will still see some rain chances through the rest of the afternoon/evening. The highest chance of rain will be in the foothills.

• Memorial Day: Warmer, A few Showers/T’storms

• Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm

. (WBTV)

Tuesday is looking warmer with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s. Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday.

A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.