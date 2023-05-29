PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Next few days unsettled, 80s returning toward end of week

Rain chances are lingering but warmer weather will be here by the end of the week
This afternoon through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon/evening hours.
By Eric Garlick
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. 

Monday will still be well below average (~10°) and we will still see some rain chances through the rest of the afternoon/evening. The highest chance of rain will be in the foothills.

Memorial Day:  Warmer, A few Showers/T’storms

Tuesday:  Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm

Tuesday is looking warmer with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s.  Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday.

A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

