Millions heading home from holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Millions of people are on the road today, heading home from a long Memorial Day weekend. Here’s what you should know if you’re traveling today:

Experts say 2 million more drivers will be hitting the roads today compared to this time last year.

Drivers can also expect to see more law enforcement on the roads checking for speeding. And remember to buckle up because that Click it or Ticket campaign is underway.

Gas prices across the Carolinas are remaining low with North Carolina averaging about $3.29 a gallon and South Carolina about $3.18 a gallon. The national average is $3.57.

A spokesperson with AAA tells us if you are traveling back today, the best time to travel is now, saying drivers should try and avoid those rush hour times.

“That time between noon and 3 are some of the worst times to travel. So, if you can leave after that – it might help you relieve and might not experience that much congestion,” said Tiffany Wright, with AAA. “Also, it’s going to busy on Tuesday when some of those people travel back. The moral of the story really is to avoid those rush hour times like when people are at work.”

And remember: The traffic around Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord will be even heavier than usual with the two races running today. Get an early start if you can.

