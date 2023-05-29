PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lake Norman residents wary of a third public beach access being built later in the year

The Duke Energy-led development is to the displeasure of many Lincoln County locals.
Later this year, construction is set to begin on Lake Norman's third public beach access.
By Mary Calkins
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - To keep its hydroelectric operating license, Duke Energy is spearheading the construction of a Lake Norman’s third public beach access at Beatty’s Ford Park of Unity Church Road.

However, even though Duke intends to create a swimming beach, fishing pier, parking, and bathrooms to the park, residents of the area like Kris Rahe are worried about how viable this proposal is:

“It’s not that anyone is against a beach. No one is coming up here being a snob or anything like that, people are just concerned about infrastructure.”

One of those people is Larry Fones, an avid bicyclist who fears that Unity Church Road will become an unsafe place to ride. “It’s terrible on Saturday mornings with all the boats coming up and down,” Fones said. “If they put a beach in it’s just going to be a lot worse, a lot more crowded and much more dangerous to use.”

Meanwhile, other locals such as Jackie Magnarelli are frustrated with the potential disruption the beach access could cause. She mentioned how the park is a peaceful location where neighbors come to walk, bike, and fish -- and that the proposed changes threaten this tranquility. “It’s not going to be Beatty’s Ford Park anymore,” Magnarelli said.

In response to these gripes, Duke Energy plans to collaborate with Lincoln County to address traffic around the park, a representative from the company told WBTV.

The project is still expected to be completed by next summer.

