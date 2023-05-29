Gradual warmup ahead as rain chances stick around

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a weekend with cooler temperatures, a gradual warming trend ahead, with several opportunities for rain still ahead within the next week.

Tuesday: Patchy fog to start, scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Rest of Week: Trending warmer, chance for isolated showers and storms.

Weekend: Seasonable, chance for isolated showers and storms.

The coastal low that allowed for a rainy Memorial Day weekend across the Carolinas remains over the region. Overnight, low clouds and patchy dense fog are expected to develop across the area as lows drop back into the low 60s.

Rain chances and temperatures over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A few showers will also be possible for the Tuesday morning commute. As highs lift back into the mid 70s, additional showers and storms are expected by the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower chance with highs in the mid 70s.

By the end of the week and upcoming weekend, temperatures will finally rebound back into the low to mid 80s, which is more typical for this time of year.

Although a few showers and storms are possible, coverage will be much lower than what we saw this past weekend.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

