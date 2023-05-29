‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passengers who were on a Carnival cruise ship Memorial Day weekend are sharing their “nightmare” moments after the ship sailed through a storm, leaving behind reported damage.

“I heard and I felt everything,” said Daniel Taylor.

Taylor, who lives in Albemarle, says his room gave him a front-row seat to the high winds and waves rocking the Carnival Sunshine.

“Tried to relax, there was no relaxing through this,” he said.

Taylor tells WBTV, things started to get rough around 4 p.m. Friday as the ship headed back towards Charleston, S.C., from the Bahamas.

Around 9 p.m. Taylor says, plates and cups stacked in the deli area started to fall.

Close to midnight, he says passengers in the hallway reported water leaking from the ceiling into their room.

“It was just motion after motion. Every 10 to 20 seconds, we were just hitting huge waves, huge swells,” he said.

Early Saturday morning, Taylor says the internet went out.

Hours went by, he says, without the crew informing passengers of what was happening.

“They left us high and dry, blind, no communication whatsoever. I think that was a bad decision on their part,” Taylor said.

He added they were finally able to arrive back at the port in Charleston around 5:30 Saturday evening.

Carnival released a statement to WBTV:

“Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests. Carnival Sunshine is now sailing on its next cruise.”

