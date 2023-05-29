Dozens of brick masons partner to help St. Jude Dream Home take shape

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe continues to take shape!

You will be able to get your ticket for a chance to win the custom-built home in July, but crews have been hard at work getting the house ready.

[St. Jude Dream Home taking shape in Monroe]

Recently dozens of brick masons from McGee Brothers and Huntley Brothers worked to put up all the brick on the outside of the home on Grey Pond Lane in Monroe. The brick was donated by Triangle Brick.

Carolina Brick & Materials donated other materials to help do in several hours what traditionally takes a week and a half to do.

On the day of the work, Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton said every volunteer is motivated by the kids being treated St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“You see kids that are struggling and what you’re doing is helping them and funding research and saving lives,” said Newton. “That’s why all these guys are out here today, because they realize what they’re doing today may be just laying brick, but it’s changing a family’s life.”

Newton says because of all the teamwork and volunteers, work on the modern ranch-style home is currently ahead of schedule. The cabinets, donated by Eudy’s cabinets, were just recently installed by Frank Fontana and his son. Newton says up next is the tile work and the interior and exterior finishes. He’s also encouraging everyone to be ready to get their tickets quickly.

“They sold out last year in just over 24 hours, and that’s going to happen again this year I believe,” said Newton. “This is going to be a beautiful home. My daughter Haley has been working tirelessly on the design, and it’s going to be incredible so get your tickets as soon as they go on sale in July.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.