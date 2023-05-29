Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies charged multiple students last Thursday with trespassing after breaking into North Lincoln High School last Monday.

School officials said it was part of a “senior prank”. They also said they had told all students that they wouldn’t be allowed to enter the school as part of the “senior prank”. Students were also told that criminal activity wouldn’t be allowed to pass as a “prank”, according to the sheriff’s office.

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls.

Deputies and school officials identified 12 students involved and each of the students has been charged at the request of Lincoln County Schools.

Charged as adults were:

Quinton Cook

Seth Patrick

Skyler Sifford

Jaiden Sellers

Gage Servoss

Alexander Jones

Luke Walker

Jacob Smith

All of those charged are 18 years old.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

