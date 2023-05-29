PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls.
After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies charged multiple students last Thursday with trespassing after breaking into North Lincoln High School last Monday.

School officials said it was part of a “senior prank”. They also said they had told all students that they wouldn’t be allowed to enter the school as part of the “senior prank”. Students were also told that criminal activity wouldn’t be allowed to pass as a “prank”, according to the sheriff’s office.

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls.

Deputies and school officials identified 12 students involved and each of the students has been charged at the request of Lincoln County Schools.

Charged as adults were:

  • Quinton Cook
  • Seth Patrick
  • Skyler Sifford
  • Jaiden Sellers
  • Gage Servoss
  • Alexander Jones
  • Luke Walker
  • Jacob Smith

All of those charged are 18 years old.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis Eby
Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Firefighters are battling a fire at a Freightliner plant in Rowan County.
Multiple fire departments called out to Freightliner plant in Rowan County
Breaking News
Body found at Crowders Mountain State Park, police say

Latest News

Flowers lay down in memory of firefighter James Michael Muller.
Irmo Fire Chief talks about the death of firefighter James Muller
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
CMPD officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say
Crash off Carmel Road leaves one dead