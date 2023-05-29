PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Butler High School marching band represents North Carolina in National Memorial Day Parade

The band was selected to represent the state and play songs they feel embody America.
The parade is Monday in Washington, D.C.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Marching Bulldogs of Butler High School will be representing the state on Memorial Day at the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Students in the marching band like Gabrielle Byrum and Ana Aspero are glad they get to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“To me representing our band of Butler, this is a great opportunity for us. Watching my band all together lay the wreath was a really exciting part for me because it represents all of us,” shared Byrum.

“Feeling proud of the people that have served your country and I mean especially after seeing all of these monuments these past few days and seeing all the names of all the soldiers that served us in all of the wars. For me it’s just a day about remembering and honoring the service of many people,” said Aspero.

Butler High School’s band director Andrew Francis says the band has been selected to represent the state in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. to play songs they feel embody America.

“The Captain America March, we’re also playing grand old flag an old classic American tune. They did ask for Americana so we’re gonna give it to them,” shared Francis.

Saturday, the marching band laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Francis hopes his students will remember this moment for years to come.

“They’re not really going to remember the music that they played, but they’re going to remember the experiences they had, so this is one of those opportunities that you know hopefully these students will never forget,” explained Francis.

The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. Click here to watch the live stream of the parade.

Related: Memorial Day events around the Charlotte area

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

