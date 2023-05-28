PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Seasonal temperatures to return by the end of the week

Sunday, however, will be soggy and cold.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s going to be a soggy Sunday for us with the coastal low bringing more wet weather into the area.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Steady rain, breezy
  • Memorial Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warmer
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm.

Today will be breezy and cool with steady rainfall. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to lower 60s across the piedmont. Showers look likely for tonight along with some rumbles of thunder; expect lows in the 50s.

Sunday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Memorial Day through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be a few degrees warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in Charlotte.

Tuesday is looking warmer with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s.

Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

