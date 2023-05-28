Seasonal temperatures to return by the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s going to be a soggy Sunday for us with the coastal low bringing more wet weather into the area.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Steady rain, breezy

Memorial Day : Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warmer

Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warm.

Today will be breezy and cool with steady rainfall. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to lower 60s across the piedmont. Showers look likely for tonight along with some rumbles of thunder; expect lows in the 50s.

Sunday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Memorial Day through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be a few degrees warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in Charlotte.

Tuesday is looking warmer with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s.

Some scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.