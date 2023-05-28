Officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say
No injuries were reported.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer was shot at in Gastonia while serving a search warrant Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Officers said the shooting happened around 7:18 a.m. off North Falls Street. A passing car is believed to have fired the shots.
The warrant was being served by officers from another jurisdiction, GPD said. No officers were hit.
