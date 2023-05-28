Officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer was shot at in Gastonia while serving a search warrant Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers said the shooting happened around 7:18 a.m. off North Falls Street. A passing car is believed to have fired the shots.

#BREAkING GPD investigating report of shots fired at officers from another jurisdiction serving search warrant at home in 500 blk of N. Falls St.



Shots toward officers reportedly came from passing car.



NO OFFICERS struck by gunfire.



Call of shots fired rcvd at 7:18 am pic.twitter.com/Gxvw1ELcGE — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 28, 2023

The warrant was being served by officers from another jurisdiction, GPD said. No officers were hit.

