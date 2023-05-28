PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say

No injuries were reported.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer was shot at in Gastonia while serving a search warrant Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers said the shooting happened around 7:18 a.m. off North Falls Street. A passing car is believed to have fired the shots.

[Officer-involved shooting reported in east Charlotte]

The warrant was being served by officers from another jurisdiction, GPD said. No officers were hit.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

