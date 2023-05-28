Memorial Day program planned at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will participate in Taps Across America, The National Moment of Remembrance recognizing those who died in military service to the United States.

Taps Across America began in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the pandemic.

This year thousands of buglers across the United States will sound Taps following one minute of silence at 3:00 p.m. local time. ECHS first joined this annual commemoration in 2021.

Local trumpet player and educator Corey Gaston will once again sound Taps for ECHS. Gaston is a former United States Marine Corps musician and was a member of the United States Marine Corps Band. As a professional commercial trumpet player, he has worked with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Maynard Ferguson, Ron Kenoly, Travis Cottrell, Tom Smith, Donald Lawrence and Tri-City Singers, Maurette Brown-Clark, and Bill and Gloria Gaither. He is an administrator and band director at Concord Academy.

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant, ahead of the 3:00 p.m. moment of silence. Following Taps, attendees will be invited to ring the museum bell in memory of loved ones who died in service to their country.

For more information on Taps Across America, visit www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.