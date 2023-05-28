PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Memorial Day program planned at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St....
The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant, ahead of the 3:00 p.m. moment of silence(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will participate in Taps Across America, The National Moment of Remembrance recognizing those who died in military service to the United States.

Taps Across America began in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the pandemic.

This year thousands of buglers across the United States will sound Taps following one minute of silence at 3:00 p.m. local time. ECHS first joined this annual commemoration in 2021.

Local trumpet player and educator Corey Gaston will once again sound Taps for ECHS. Gaston is a former United States Marine Corps musician and was a member of the United States Marine Corps Band. As a professional commercial trumpet player, he has worked with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Maynard Ferguson, Ron Kenoly, Travis Cottrell, Tom Smith, Donald Lawrence and Tri-City Singers, Maurette Brown-Clark, and Bill and Gloria Gaither. He is an administrator and band director at Concord Academy.

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant, ahead of the 3:00 p.m. moment of silence. Following Taps, attendees will be invited to ring the museum bell in memory of loved ones who died in service to their country.

For more information on Taps Across America, visit www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis Eby
Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Firefighters are battling a fire at a Freightliner plant in Rowan County.
Multiple fire departments called out to Freightliner plant in Rowan County
Breaking News
Body found at Crowders Mountain State Park, police say

Latest News

The program features keynote speaker, award-winning author Tom Ruck along with Salisbury Mayor...
Memorial Day tributes planned at Salisbury National Cemetery
Sloop joins the Cabarrus County CVB with experience in marketing, communications, and special...
Explore Cabarrus welcomes April Sloop as Social Media Manager
Laura Gilland (left) and Meagan Worley (right) from Catawba College helping spread mulch for...
Day of Caring volunteers make community-wide difference in Rowan Co.
City Council will further discuss the budget and hold a public hearing during the City Council...
Concord City Manager presents Fiscal Year 2023-2024 recommended budget to City Council