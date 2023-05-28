PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Memorial Day events around the Charlotte area

Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday of May.
Large flag flying ing Statesville
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day was created as a way to honor the United States military members who died while serving. It’s traditionally celebrated on the last Monday of May.

Cities and organizations throughout the United States will honor their fallen military members in various ways, commonly through wreath-laying ceremonies and other solemn events.

WBTV has compiled a list of some of the area Memorial Day events. Unless otherwise noted, each one will take place Monday, May 29.

Charlotte

Fourth annual Memorial Day Ride to Remember: 7:30 a.m., 1129 E 3rd St. Motorcyclists will travel from Charlotte to Kernersville while stopping along the way to visit monuments. Details here.

Memorial Day Remembrance and Service: 1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2831 The Plaza. Hosted by VFW Mecklenburg Post 1160. Details here.

Gastonia

Veterans Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m., Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Road. Will include a performance by the Gaston Symphonic Band. Details here.

Huntersville

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation Office, 105 Gilead Rd #3. Hosted by the town and American Legion Post 321. Details here.

Indian Trail

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., James B. Crump VFW Post 2423, 100 VFW Lane. The town will gather to remember service members who lost their lives. Details here.

Kannapolis

Memorial Day Remembrance: 11:45 a.m., Veterans Park, 119 N. Main St. Hosted By Beaver Pittman Post 115. A procession will start at 11:45 a.m. followed by the program. Details here.

Kings Mountain

Memorial Day at Patriots Park: 10 a.m., Patriots Park, Amphitheater, 307 S. Cansler St. Veterans and families are invited to the observance and wreath laying ceremony.

Troutman

Walk of Heroes: 11 a.m., Evening Exchange Club Park, 338 North Ave. American flags can be purchased with a veteran’s name attached and put on display along the Richardson Greenway. Flags can be taken home after the ceremony. Details here.

Fort Mill, S.C.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m., Unity Cemetery, 303 Tom Hall St. Ceremonial program delivered by the American Legion Post 43. Parking available at the Fort Mill Utilities Department on East Elliott Street, located close to the cemetery. Details here.

