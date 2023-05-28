Lockdown lifted at Carolina Place Mall after false reports of gunfire, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Carolina Place Mall after false reports of gunfire Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m., police said the mall was placed on lockdown because of reports of shots fired. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were requested to respond.

Before CMPD officers arrived, they were canceled by the Pineville Police Department.

According to CMPD, preliminary reports indicate there was a large fight with no shots fired.

