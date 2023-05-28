PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lockdown lifted at Carolina Place Mall after false reports of gunfire, police say

Carolina Place Mall
Carolina Place Mall(Carolina Place Mall)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Carolina Place Mall after false reports of gunfire Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m., police said the mall was placed on lockdown because of reports of shots fired. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were requested to respond.

Before CMPD officers arrived, they were canceled by the Pineville Police Department.

According to CMPD, preliminary reports indicate there was a large fight with no shots fired.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

