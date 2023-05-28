Explore Cabarrus welcomes April Sloop as Social Media Manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes April Sloop as Social Media Manager. In this role, Sloop supports the CVB’s marketing department by managing the Bureau’s social media channels and driving digital marketing programs.

“From showcasing experiences to sharing helpful information, April’s knowledge and passion for Cabarrus County will elevate our efforts to highlight this destination,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Sloop joins the Cabarrus County CVB with experience in marketing, communications, and special events after serving as Communications Director for the Town of Harrisburg, North Carolina. During her time with the town, she also held the role of Events & Marketing Coordinator. A North Carolina native, Sloop graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication Studies.

To connect with the Cabarrus County CVB on social media, follow @ExploreCabarrus and use #ExploreCabarrus.

