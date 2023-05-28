Day of Caring volunteers make community-wide difference in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 150 volunteers came together to complete much needed repairs and renovations for local nonprofits and low-income homeowners through Rowan County United Way’s Day of Caring event.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Individuals from several organizations completed 15 projects across Rowan County including:

Catawba College, City of Salisbury Public Works, Courtyard by Marriot & Holiday Inn Express of Salisbury, F&M Bank, First Presbyterian Church, Godley’s Garden Center, Jackson Park Baptist Church, New York Air Brake, Nouryon, Novant Health, Peapod, Power Curbers & Power Pavers, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury Rowan Utilities and Vulcan Materials.

Volunteers began their big day at J.F. Hurley YMCA with breakfast sponsored by Rowan Rotary. Projects included painting, landscaping, construction, debris clean up, fence building among many other tasks. New York Air Brake assisted the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center by installing landscape edging and building new outdoor furniture. Jessica Garner, Administrative Assistant of Operations, was among those helping with the project. “I have two little boys and a lot of our employees have kids of

their own so it warms our heart to help them, especially those children who have been put in a bad situation and have no control over it.”

The company also worked with 16 staff and faculty from Catawba College who spread new mulch, painted fences and weeded gardens for Rowan Helping Ministries. “We truly enjoyed the day and the fellowship that comes with interacting with our colleagues”, says Dr. Jared Tice, Senior Vice President for the College Experience & Dean of Students.

Dr. Barry Sang from Catawba College describes the work as a way to help Rowan Helping Ministries fulfill their mission. “To do this means that we can work for an organization that is making a huge difference in the community for people who are on the fringes of society.”

In addition to volunteers, the event was made possible by sponsors including the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, County of Rowan, Vulcan Materials, Cheerwine, Godley’s Garden Center, F&M Bank, Novant Health, Chandler Concrete & Building Supply, PPG, Subway and Little Shaver’s Wood Shop.

To learn more about Day of Caring, please call Rowan County United Way at 704-633-1802 or visit www.rowanunitedway.org.

