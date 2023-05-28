PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash off Carmel Road leaves one dead

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Officers believe it happened around 2:43 a.m. They were called to the 6800 block of Carmel Road, close to the intersection of Carmel Commons Boulevard in south Charlotte.

At the scene, they found a Honda had run off the roadway to the right and hit a light pole and tree.

The driver died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, ext. 4.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

