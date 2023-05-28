PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Motor Speedway still hoping to get Coca-Cola 600 started despite wet weather

“We’re continuing to monitor the weather, and some forecasts are showing clearing early this evening,” CMS said on its website.
Race fans walk through the garage area while rain causes a delay of a NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Race fans walk through the garage area while rain causes a delay of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte Motor Speedway officials say they plan to do everything they can to run the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night despite steady rains in the area.

“We’re continuing to monitor the weather, and some forecasts are showing clearing early this evening,” CMS said on its website.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith chimed on Twitter, saying “Here’s what I heard. ... Spotty showers from now until 6 p.m. Then things lift and we start drying the track. Projecting 8-8:30 start time. No guarantees, but I hope they are right! We shall see.”

However, that may be optimistic as the forecast shows a 60-70% chance of rain in the Concord, North Carolina, area throughout the night.

Still, track officials said they are prepared to “launch a full-scale track-drying effort to get the Coca-Cola 600 started. Our goal is to do everything possible to race tonight.”

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6:21 p.m. ET, but rain, which started Saturday morning and hasn’t let up much since, continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race is the longest on the NASCAR schedule at 400 laps over the 1.5-mile oval course and typically takes about five hours to complete. Half of the laps must be completed for it to be considered an official race.

NASCAR has already postponed Saturday’s Xfinity Series race until Monday. If NASCAR can’t get the Coca-Cola 600 in, it is likely it would also move the Cup Series race to Monday when the forecast calls for fewer rain showers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Body found at Crowders Mountain State Park, police say

