TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday as millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency tweeted early Saturday that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday.

That is a slight increase from Thursday when the TSA reported screening more than 2.6 million passengers.

That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The TSA administrator said earlier this week that the agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

TSA expects to screen around 10 million passengers and AAA predicts about 42 million drivers will hit the highways this weekend. (CNN, WSOC, WJLA)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

