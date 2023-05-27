Troopers: 1 dead in Chesterfield Co. crash

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an early morning crash in Chesterfield County.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on Hartsville Ruby Road.

A man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was said to have been driving down the road when he ran off the right side of the road, corrected, then ran off the left side of the road. Troopers say he then struck a ditch, overturned, and hit several trees.

The driver was the only person in the truck. He died at the scene, according to troopers.

