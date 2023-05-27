Pedestrian killed in southeast Charlotte crash, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte on Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened on East Independence Boulevard at the intersection with Sardis Road North.

Police said the outbound side of Independence Boulevard is closed due to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

