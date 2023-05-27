PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officer-involved shooting reported in east Charlotte

No injuries were reported.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers said they were called just after 2 a.m. to Arnold Drive, near Eastway Drive, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. According to the caller, there was a large party where multiple people had guns.

[CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area]

When they arrived, police said someone in a stopped car began to shoot at them. An officer fired and the vehicle left, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for a four-door silver sedan with a sunroof.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation, as is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Albanese is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

