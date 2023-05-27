PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple fire departments responding to Freightliner plant in Rowan County

Flames started on a rack outside before the fire moved onto the building, officials said.
Firefighters are battling a fire at a Freightliner plant in Rowan County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at a Freightliner plant in Rowan County on Friday night, officials said.

The fire is happening at the factory in the 11000 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Flames reportedly started on a rack outside of the building and then spread to the structure.

Heavy smoke is being reported in the area.

This is a developing story.

