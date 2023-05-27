Multiple fire departments responding to Freightliner plant in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at a Freightliner plant in Rowan County on Friday night, officials said.

The fire is happening at the factory in the 11000 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Flames reportedly started on a rack outside of the building and then spread to the structure.

Heavy smoke is being reported in the area.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.