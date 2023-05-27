PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm

Kevin Davis Eby
Kevin Davis Eby(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A missing York Co. man was found dead, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kevin Davis Eby was last seen May 14 at his Fort Mill home.

He was found almost two weeks later, on May 26, in Richburg, South Carolina. According to deputies, he was found by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and pronounced dead at the scene.

