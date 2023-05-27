Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm

RICHLAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A missing York Co. man was found dead, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kevin Davis Eby was last seen May 14 at his Fort Mill home.

[Officials searching for missing York County man]

He was found almost two weeks later, on May 26, in Richburg, South Carolina. According to deputies, he was found by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch the latest WBTV news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.