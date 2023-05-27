PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man killed near Truist Field, police say

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they were called out to the 500 block of West Third Street around 1:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead near Truist Field Saturday morning.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they were called out to the 500 block of West Third Street around 1:30 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

