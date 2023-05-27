Gaston Co. man facing charges related to child sex materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dallas, N.C. man was arrested Thursday and is facing twelve charges related to child sex materials.

According to the Gaston County Police, Cory Ray Thomas was arrested in the area of Farm Gate Circle.

Police said there were six felony outstanding felony warrants for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony warrants for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges allegedly come from an investigation by the county police.

Thomas is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

