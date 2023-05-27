PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gaston Co. man facing charges related to child sex materials

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dallas, N.C. man was arrested Thursday and is facing twelve charges related to child sex materials.

According to the Gaston County Police, Cory Ray Thomas was arrested in the area of Farm Gate Circle.

[Chester Co. man arrested, accused of having child sexual abuse materials]

Police said there were six felony outstanding felony warrants for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony warrants for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges allegedly come from an investigation by the county police.

Thomas is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

