First Alert Weather Day: Get ready for a chilly, wet Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The combination of a low off the coast and some northeasterly winds will keep conditions windy and wet in the Carolinas through early next week.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Rainy, windy, & cool

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers at times, breezy

Memorial Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warmer

For today, expect some heavy rain at times and gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour with highs only in the 50s. Showers will continue tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Expect occasional showers throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day rainfall outlook (First Alert Weather)

More unsettled weather can be expected for Memorial Day through the middle of the week with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Memorial Day will be warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in Charlotte.

Tuesday is looking warmer with chances for showers and some rumbles of thunder; expect highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday through Friday there will be chances for isolated to widely scattered showers with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

