Cloudy, wet and cool holiday weekend expected

Rain will continue as a low off the coast continues to move slowly towards the north.
Rain chances for the next 12 hours
Rain chances for the next 12 hours(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy, wet, and cool conditions can be expected for the balance of our holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers at times, breezy

Memorial Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warmer

Tuesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, warmer

Rain will continue as a low off the coast continues to move slowly towards the north. This evening through the overnight, an additional 1-2″ rainfall will be possible. Lows will hold steady in the 50s.  Sunday will be another gray day with passing showers and highs in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be a few degrees warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.  Highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in Charlotte. Tuesday is looking warmer with chances for showers and some rumbles of thunder; expect highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday through Friday there will be chances for isolated to widely scattered showers with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s.

11 p.m. Saturday futurecast
11 p.m. Saturday futurecast(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

