Alsco Uniforms 300 race postponed due to rain, NASCAR says

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to prolonged inclement weather in the forecast, NASCAR has announced that Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will now start at noon Monday.

Spectator gates will open at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

NASCAR canceled Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying. The starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will be set per the rule book. William Byron will start from the pole.

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will be in effect for Alsco Uniforms 300 ticketholders unable to attend the rescheduled race Monday. Fans with Alsco Uniforms 300 unscanned tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race during the next calendar year. Details can be found on the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s website.

Sunday’s schedule for the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 remains as follows:

· 10 a.m. Circle K Speed Street opens

· 2:30 p.m. Spectator gates open

· 6 p.m. Coca-Cola 600

