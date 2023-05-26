PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wind, rain, cold temps all part of holiday weekend forecast

It won’t be a total washout and conditions will improve as the weekend goes along.
Rain chances are very low for Friday, while temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the low 70s.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dry high pressure nosing in from the north with allow for dry weather to continue today. But there will be more clouds around along with gusty breezes and cooler afternoon readings in the lower 70s.

  • Today: More clouds, dry, breezy and cool
  • Saturday and Sunday: First Alert Weather Days
  • Memorial Day: Warmer, lower rain chance

We’re looking to be mostly cloudy, mainly dry and cool again tonight with lows in the 50s.

The forecast goes downhill at the start of the holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days, as low pressure stewing off the southeast coast is forecast to drift inland and across the Carolinas this weekend. As it does, it will bring rain, gusty breezes and cold temperatures our way.

We’ll probably start dry Saturday, but as the day unfolds, rain will push in, moving up from the coast and overspreading the entire WBTV viewing area during the afternoon. Saturday will be windy and cold as well, with afternoon readings well down into the 50s and wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Rain will continue - heavy at times - Saturday night before gradually tapering down on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will still be quite cool with highs only getting back to the middle 60s.

There should be some sunshine around on Memorial Day, but there’s still a risk for a few lingering showers and maybe a thunderstorm as well with highs forecast to be in the middle 70s. When it is all done, one to perhaps as much as three inches of rain could fall by the close of the holiday weekend with a higher amount possible in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather is forecast for the rest of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great holiday weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

