Troopers: Woman killed in N.C. 274 crash in Lincoln County

Troopers were called to a deadly crash in Lincoln County Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincolnton woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on N.C. 274 near Sorrells Baxter Road in Lincoln County.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford Mustang ran off the right side of N.C. 274 and drove back onto the roadway before crossing the center line and running off the left side of the road, striking a tree.

The driver, identified as Misty Dawn Lovelace, 42, died at the scene from her injuries, according to the highway patrol. Authorities said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, excessive speed is a contributing factor in the collision. During the investigation, N.C. 274 was closed in the area for two hours.

