Start time for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 moved up one hour to noon

Press release provided by Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (May 25, 2023) – NASCAR today announced that Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will now start at noon ET – advancing one hour from the original 1 p.m. start time – due to the forecasted inclement weather. The broadcast networks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 remain unchanged – FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

At this time, NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 remains at 7 p.m., as originally scheduled. Fans are encouraged to follow the speedway’s social media channels for all the latest updates.

Haulers and Hash Browns, a fan-friendly NASCAR Cup Series hauler parade through the campgrounds and Circle K Speed Street will kick off the day at 8 a.m. Grandstand gates open at 10 a.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series garage will open at 9 a.m. and green flag for the race is scheduled for 12:19 p.m. Saturday’s Circle K Speed Street concert with Jake Owen will move to the pavilion at zMAX Dragway, kicking off at 9 p.m.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series are in action at Charlotte this weekend. The General Tire 150 is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m., broadcast on FS1 and MRN. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. (FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The weekend culminates with the sold-out Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

