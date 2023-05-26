PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Start time for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 moved up one hour to noon

By Charlotte Motor Speedway
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (May 25, 2023) – NASCAR today announced that Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will now start at noon ET – advancing one hour from the original 1 p.m. start time – due to the forecasted inclement weather. The broadcast networks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 remain unchanged – FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

At this time, NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 remains at 7 p.m., as originally scheduled. Fans are encouraged to follow the speedway’s social media channels for all the latest updates.

Haulers and Hash Browns, a fan-friendly NASCAR Cup Series hauler parade through the campgrounds and Circle K Speed Street will kick off the day at 8 a.m. Grandstand gates open at 10 a.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series garage will open at 9 a.m. and green flag for the race is scheduled for 12:19 p.m. Saturday’s Circle K Speed Street concert with Jake Owen will move to the pavilion at zMAX Dragway, kicking off at 9 p.m.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series are in action at Charlotte this weekend. The General Tire 150 is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m., broadcast on FS1 and MRN. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. (FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The weekend culminates with the sold-out Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
A tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has crashed, blocking a portion of Interstate 485 in...
I-485 reopened after crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home
The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport has reopened after a reported bomb threat.
Police: Juvenile suspects responsible for bomb threat at Charlotte-Monroe Airport

Latest News

Emanuel Wilson.
Green Bay Packers sign former JCSU Running Back
Reimer charges to second from 12th, McDermand with fourth-straight podium in P3
Cannon McIntosh sweeps Double Down Showdown at Millbridge
FILE - A video board inside the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. displays betting odds on...
North Carolina Senate makes changes to House measure legalizing sports gambling
CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONACO - MAY 29: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri...
Glitz, glamour, Monaco: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for season highlight