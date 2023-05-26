PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Matthews woman

Matthews Police said Virginia Mullis was last seen on Thursday evening.
Virginia Mullis
Virginia Mullis(Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old Matthews woman.

According to the Matthews Police Department, Virginia Mullis was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 51 in Matthews around 5:05 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Police said she was in a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with a North Carolina license plate numbered ‘JEC-4911.’

She was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with small flowers on the back, with black pants, light-colored shoes. She may also be wearing a red jacket.

Mullis is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs around 165 pounds. She has dark brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Matthews Police at 704-847-5555 or 911.

