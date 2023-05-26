PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Silver Alert canceled after missing Matthews woman found safe

Matthews Police provided the update Friday morning.
Matthews Police provided the update Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after police said a missing Matthews woman was found safe.

According to the Matthews Police Department, Virginia Mullis was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 51 in Matthews around 5:05 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, Matthews Police said Mullis was located safely and reunited with her family.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has crashed, blocking a portion of Interstate 485 in...
I-485 reopened after crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home
A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

Travelers were already at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday morning ahead of...
CLT Airport expecting thousands more travelers than last Memorial Day weekend
Shortage of air traffic controllers
CLT Airport expecting thousands more travelers than last Memorial Day weekend
Silver Alert canceled after missing Matthews woman found safe