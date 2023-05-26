Silver Alert canceled after missing Matthews woman found safe

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after police said a missing Matthews woman was found safe.

According to the Matthews Police Department, Virginia Mullis was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 51 in Matthews around 5:05 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, Matthews Police said Mullis was located safely and reunited with her family.

