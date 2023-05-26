PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan-Salisbury Schools changes graduation plans ahead of possible severe weather

High school graduations in the school district will start at 7 a.m. due to possible severe weather threats
(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are big changes to graduation plans for high school students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools due to potential inclement weather. Graduations are set to take place on Saturday, May 27

“𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝟕 𝐚.𝐦. 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝟔 𝐚.𝐦. With the potential for severe weather in our forecast, RSS is making every effort to hold graduation ceremonies outside so that as many family members as possible can attend,” according to the school district.

“District administrators have determined that all graduations will be moved up one hour earlier to begin at 7 a.m. Gates will open at 6 a.m. If unsafe weather arises, a decision will be made for all schools to move indoors, and we would start graduation inside at 10 a.m. Please make all family and friends aware of the change in time so that no one arrives late and misses seeing their graduate walk the stage,” according to the school’s social media post.

