Police searching for suspects accused of beating, badly injuring homeless man

By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are still searching for four people they allege beat up and badly injured a homeless man in northeast Charlotte this past weekend.

According to police documents, the incident happened last Saturday along North Tryon Street, in the woods behind a popular strip mall.

The attack has police looking for four people. Surveillance video captured them leaving the scene, giving police reason to believe they may be responsible for the assault of the 33-year-old man.

Police records show the man was assaulted and badly injured by strangers. He even had a gunshot wound and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Ed Smith is a case manager for RunningWorks, a local organization that builds up the homeless in our community, and said it is disheartening to see such an act that tears them down.

“What state of mind are you in when you do something like that?” he asked. “Most homeless people are harmless. They’re not out to hurt anybody else, they’re just trying to survive, just trying to find the next meal, the next place to sleep.”

Police said if you recognize or have any information on the individuals in the video, call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

