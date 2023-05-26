Police: Death investigation launched after call for shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A death investigation is underway following a call for a shooting in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, that call came in around 10:41 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said the death investigation took place on Crescent Lane. No other information is available at this time.

