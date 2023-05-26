PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Death investigation launched after call for shooting in Gastonia

According to Gastonia Police, that call came in around 10:41 p.m. Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A death investigation is underway following a call for a shooting in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, that call came in around 10:41 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said the death investigation took place on Crescent Lane. No other information is available at this time.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has crashed, blocking a portion of Interstate 485 in...
I-485 reopened after crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home
A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

Virginia Mullis
Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Matthews woman
The community took time Thursday night to honor the lives lost and the heroes who responded to...
‘It’s humbling’: Community gathers to honor SouthPark fire heroes, remember the lives lost
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a...
Police searching for suspects accused of beating, badly injuring homeless man
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday signed into law a bill banning most...
Governor signs six-week abortion ban into effect in SC; lawsuit immediately filed