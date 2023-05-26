PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Charlotte man shot, killed while trying to break into home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly shooting in Gastonia stemmed from an attempted home break-in, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, a call came in around 10:45 p.m. Thursday about a shooting on Crescent Lane. The caller stated a man was trying to break into the home and another person inside the home fired shots, officers said.

When police arrived, they said they found Frankie Carl Jones, 50, of Charlotte, outside the home and near the front door suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Jones was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Gastonia Police.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation indicates Jones came to the home armed with a handgun, confronted a man at the front door and was then shot.

The shooting remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available.

