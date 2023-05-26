PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One more dry day before rain moves in for holiday weekend

It won’t be a total washout and conditions will improve as the weekend goes along.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re dry today, but that’s going to change as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Rain chances are very low for Friday, while temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the low 70s.

The forecast goes downhill from there. First Alert Weather Days are in place for Saturday and Sunday due to on-and-off showers and much cooler temperatures.

