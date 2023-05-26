One more dry day before rain moves in for holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re dry today, but that’s going to change as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Rain chances are very low for Friday, while temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the low 70s.

The forecast goes downhill from there. First Alert Weather Days are in place for Saturday and Sunday due to on-and-off showers and much cooler temperatures.

It won’t be a total washout and conditions will improve as the weekend goes along.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.