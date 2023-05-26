PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured

Irmo firefighter dies in the line of duty
Irmo firefighter dies in the line of duty(Soda City Training)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced an Irmo firefighter died in the line of duty after fighting an apartment fire in Columbia.

Rutherford said James Muller, 25, a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD), was taken to Prisma Health where he pronounced dead from his injuries in the fire.

Authorities said Muller died after being trapped inside the apartment, which collapsed during the fire.

IFD posted on their website Muller is a Driver/Operator who recently graduated from the Officer Academy in March.

Soda City Training — who, according to their website, conducts training with fire, EMS and other high-performance agencies — posted a tribute to Muller on Facebook.

The post said in part, “It is with teary eyes and a heavy heart we announce the Line Of Duty Death of our brother, our friend, one of our instructors, but most importantly, one of the most caring husband, father, and fireman.”

It went on to say “he was one of the best,” and they asked for prayers for his family and those involved. The post included photos of Muller in his firefighter gear.

Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive on Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire — which was eventually declared a 3-alarm fire — became so strong the firefighters had to call for a mayday. That means that they had to pull all their firefighters out of the structure.

According to Jenkins, at one point 60 firefighters were on the scene. He said multiple firefighters were trapped inside the structure and at least seven firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Jenkins stated one resident was rescued in the fire and taken to the hospital and 19 people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has crashed, blocking a portion of Interstate 485 in...
I-485 reopened after crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home
A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

Firefighters are battling a fire at a Freightliner plant in Rowan County.
Multiple fire departments responding to Freightliner plant in Rowan County
WBTV
Armed man shot by homeowner in Gaston County following argument
Fans ready for race weekend despite rain
Downed fiber lines finally cleared