Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced an Irmo firefighter died in the line of duty after fighting an apartment fire in Columbia.

Rutherford said James Muller, 25, a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD), was taken to Prisma Health where he pronounced dead from his injuries in the fire.

The @RichlandSC Coroner has confirmed that one firefighter with @IrmoFire died as a result of the injuries he suffered in this fire. He was one of 7 total firefighters that went to area hospitals for injuries — 5 from @ColaFire & 2 from Irmo FD. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) May 27, 2023

Authorities said Muller died after being trapped inside the apartment, which collapsed during the fire.

IFD posted on their website Muller is a Driver/Operator who recently graduated from the Officer Academy in March.

Soda City Training — who, according to their website, conducts training with fire, EMS and other high-performance agencies — posted a tribute to Muller on Facebook.

The post said in part, “It is with teary eyes and a heavy heart we announce the Line Of Duty Death of our brother, our friend, one of our instructors, but most importantly, one of the most caring husband, father, and fireman.”

It went on to say “he was one of the best,” and they asked for prayers for his family and those involved. The post included photos of Muller in his firefighter gear.

Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive on Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire — which was eventually declared a 3-alarm fire — became so strong the firefighters had to call for a mayday. That means that they had to pull all their firefighters out of the structure.

According to Jenkins, at one point 60 firefighters were on the scene. He said multiple firefighters were trapped inside the structure and at least seven firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Jenkins stated one resident was rescued in the fire and taken to the hospital and 19 people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.