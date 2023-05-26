PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days issued Saturday, Sunday for rainy, chilly forecast

After a mostly dry week, big changes are on the way for our Memorial Day Weekend.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both days this weekend as the forecast looks to be rainy, chilly and windy at times, before Memorial Day gets a little warmer and drier.

  • Saturday: Most impactful day.
  • Sunday: Heavy rain early, on and off light rain by the afternoon and evening.
  • Memorial Day: Back to the low-to-mid 70s, scattered showers and storms.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast
Memorial Day Weekend forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Local rain chances climb from southeast to northwest throughout Saturday morning with widespread rain likely by the second half of the day. Winds will also pick up in this time, gusting over 30 mph at times.

High temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees will likely be reached overnight, leaving us with chilly conditions for the rest of the day. Saturday’s forecast high temperature of 59 degrees would break the record for the lowest high for the date in recorded history.

Rain, heavy at times, will likely continue into early Sunday, before we catch a few breaks from the rain during the second half of the day. Breezy conditions will stick around early with high temperatures only reaching the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Memorial Day: Monday will start in the upper 50s and reach back into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected, but coverage won’t be as impressive as what we’ll have this weekend. Have a backup plan ready for any outdoor plans.

Our pattern finally changes by the middle of next week, allowing for drier and more seasonable conditions as we wrap up the seven-day forecast.

Have a great Memorial Day Weekend and keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App handy for radar and hour-by-hour forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

