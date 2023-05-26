Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A storm system headed toward the Grand Strand that will hit Friday into Saturday means people will not be allowed to head into the Atlantic Ocean.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, double red flags were seen up on lifeguards stands in Myrtle Beach.

A double red flag means the water is closed to the public and no swimming is allowed.

Offshore winds are expected to gust as high as 50 to 60 mph which will create dangerous seas and a high risk of rip currents.

A gale warning is in place for the near-shore waters with storm warnings in place for the offshore waters. Boating is highly discouraged.

The city of Myrtle Beach said Ocean Rescue equipment and first responders will be staged throughout the city to respond to any potential flooding and emergencies.

