CLT Airport expecting thousands more travelers than last Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Travel experts are expecting a very busy Memorial Day weekend.

“This coming weekend we are expecting to see levels we haven’t seen since before the pandemic,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said heading into the long holiday weekend.

Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport said they’re anticipating over 140,000 additional passengers. They’re bringing in extra staff to ensure travelers get to their destination with as few problems as possible.

The best advice for travelers is to get to the airport early, as there are going to be long lines. This weekend marks the kickoff of the summer travel season.

Security wait times could reach up to 45 minutes this holiday weekend.

According to Charlotte Douglas International, the airport is expecting close to 440,000 travelers over the next few days. That’s about 40,000 more people than the last Memorial Day weekend.

Here are some ways to make things easier:

Plan ahead. Book a parking spot before getting to the airport

Download the Charlotte Douglas International Airport app . It gives you real-time wait times for TSA lines and updates the parking map

Be patient. CLT Airport is bringing in extra staff but the large crowds will cause longer wait times

Airport staff wants to remind travelers there are consequences for bad behavior in those lines.

“There is a civil penalty that you can get from TSA and it can go upwards of $15,000, in addition to whatever local law enforcement decides to do as well,” Mark Howell, spokesperson for TSA Southeast Regional, said. “Please think about that and respect the folks that are working extra hard to make sure you get where you are going on vacation.”

Another issue for travelers could be the weather. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin has declared First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday due to rain.

