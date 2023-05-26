Breakfast for the Arts packs Embassy Suites and hopefully the coffers for Cabarrus Arts Council

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 600 guests packed the ballroom at the Embassy Suites in Concord on Friday morning for the annual Breakfast for the Arts fundraiser.

The event, created by Cabarrus Arts Council Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald and her team, is a showcase for local talent in the community, including many from Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools.

Performers on Friday included a chorus from Odell Elementary School, the Jazz Ensemble from J.M. Robinson High School, the Bad To The Bone Trombone Ensemble from Hickory Ridge High School, Micah Cottingham and Steven Hall performing as the duet Fall Lift, the A.L. Brown High School drumline, and the A. L. Brown Dance Ensemble.

Speakers emphasized the importance of the Arts in the community. Work from LIMINAL exhibition artists, the beautiful floral arrangements from Cut at an Angle, as well as work from the young artists at 4H Expressive Arts and Cabarrus County Schools Youth Art Month winners welcomed guests as they arrived.

Brian Floyd and Sasha Banks from the CAC recognized corporate and individual sponsors who made the event possible and who support the Arts in the community.

“First and foremost, Embassy Suites, our presenting sponsor,” Floyd said. “Their constant generosity ensures that every dollar donated and/or pledged this morning goes to the work of the Arts Council. Thank you, Mina Gars, Lauren Bowe, and your entire team.”

“This event is an enormous feat, and support from local community businesses ensures our success. 5/3 Bank is our supporting sponsor this morning, joined by Publix as this morning’s sustaining sponsor. Market Street Studios is our contributing sponsor, and what a contribution. You will see an incredible new video they made for the event.”

Cabarrus Arts Council receives annual support from the North Carolina state legislature, Cabarrus County and each municipalities.

“We’d like to extend deep gratitude to our elected officials and the municipal staff who understand the impact the arts have on economic development, tourism, education, and our future,” Floyd added. Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school systems provide our children an excellent education, bolstered by the arts. We appreciate partnering to ensure that every student benefits, including so many of our wonderful performers this morning. Thank you to: Superintendent John Kopicki and Superintendent Kevin Garay, Boards of Education, Administrators and Teachers.”

“We are so grateful for all of the local businesses who sustain the Council’s work and want to recognize those companies who have invested $2500 or more in the Arts Council in 2022 and 2023.”

Shakespeare $50,000+

Mariam and Robert Hayes Charitable Trust

Mozart - $20,000-$49,999

Atrium Cabarrus

Embassy Suites Charlotte/Concord Golf Resort & Spa

DaVinci - $10,000-$19,999

Corning Incorporated

Fifth Third Bank

Hilton Garden Inn

Independent Tribune

Lilly, Inc.

Angelou - $5,000-$9,999

Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Hilliard Family Foundation

Market Street Studios

Gershwin - $2,500-$4,999

Billy Harrison Revocable Trust for Charity

Cabarrus Brewing Company

F&M Bank

Impact Technologies

Publix Super Markets Charities

Shoe Show

Uwharrie Bank

Younce & Co., P.A

The entire program can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil

