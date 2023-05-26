Body found at Crowders Mountain State Park, police say
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car at Crowders Mountain State Park Friday afternoon.
According to Gastonia Police Department, the public is not in danger.
The man was found around 2:34 p.m., according to police.
