Body found at Crowders Mountain State Park, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car at Crowders Mountain State Park Friday afternoon.

According to Gastonia Police Department, the public is not in danger.

The man was found around 2:34 p.m., according to police.

