Body found at Crowders Mountain State Park, police say

There is no danger to the public, according to police.
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car at Crowders Mountain State Park Friday afternoon.

According to Gastonia Police Department, the public is not in danger.

The man was found around 2:34 p.m., according to police.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

